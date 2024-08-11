Sourav Ganguly condemns doctor’s rape and murder in hospital

Ganguly, said that it would not be right to criticize the entire system based on a single incident.

By PTI Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:57 PM

Kolkata: Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday condemned the rape and murder of a young doctor inside a Kolkata hospital.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said that as the father of a daughter, he was deeply shaken by the incident.

He, however, added that West Bengal and India are considered safe, and no judgement should be made on the entire system based on a single incident.

“It is a heinous incident. There can be no forgiveness for such a crime,” Ganguly said adding that the authorities should take immediate action.

Though such incidents can happen anywhere, it is unfortunate that this particular case took place inside a hospital.

The former cricketer called for stronger security measures in medical establishments.

The body of a woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was found in its seminar room on Friday morning. One person, who was reportedly an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested on Saturday.

Ganguly, however, also said that it would not be right to criticize the entire system based on a single incident.

The former BCCI chief said he believed that women are generally safe in West Bengal and India and such heinous crimes can happen anywhere in the world.