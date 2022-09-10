South Central Railway cancels 34 MMTS services on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

(File Photo) Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday.

The cancelled MMTS services between Lingampalli-Hyderabad are 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140 while the cancelled services between Hderabad-Lingampalli include 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

Also Read Cherlapally railway terminal to be ready by December 2023: Kishan Reddy

Between Falaknuma and Lingampalli the services cancelled are 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47170 and 47220 and between Lingampalli-Falaknuma the services cancelled are 47176, 47189, 47187, 47210, 47190, 47191 and 47192. One service each between Secunderabad-Lingampalli (47150) and Lingampalli-Secunderabad (47195) is also cancelled.