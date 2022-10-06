South Central Railway completing electrification works at brisk pace

Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is completing electrification works on a war footing to give a major boost to the ‘Mission electrification’ project.

In this regard, a huge stretch of 98.7 km route electrification has been completed at one go between Khanapur – Latur Road stations covering both Karnataka and Maharashtra States. This section is completed as part of Vikarabad – Parli Vaijnath electrification project. With this, a continuous stretch of 204 km stands electrified between Vikarabad – Latur Road.

The stretch between Khanapur – Latur Road for a distance of 98.7 km is part of Vikarabad – Parli Vaijnath electrification project, which was sanctioned in the year 2018-19 at an estimated cost of Rs 262 crore for a distance of 269 km. While, the stretch between Vikarabad – Kohir Deccan (for a distance of 45 km) has been commissioned in March, 2021, the stretch between Kohir Deccan – Khanapur (for a distance of 60.4 km) is completed in January, 2021.

According to the SCR officials, of the stretch of 98.7 km electrification which is completed at present, about 46.8 km is in Maharashtra and 51.9 km falls in Karnataka. The trains originating and terminating from Latur Road and Bidar towards southern direction can now run with electric traction, which will help in seamless transportation. The works Latur Road – Parli Vaijnath stretch is in progress.

The electrification of these railway lines will significantly strengthen the rail infrastructure in Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra States and provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic, besides reducing the enroute detentions, the SCR said.

Electrification of railway lines in these sections immensely benefit the Railways by reducing the fuel expenditure, while also being environment friendly, as it reduces the emission of carbon foot prints.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (in-charge), SCR, expressed his happiness on completion of electrification works of a single long stretch at one go.