| Scr To Run 10 Special Trains For Festive Season

SCR to run 10 special trains for festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

(Representational image) To clear extra rush during the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run ten special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run ten special trains between various destinations.

The Dasara and Diwali weekly special trains include Hatia – Ernakulam (08645) on October 24 and 31, Ernakulam – Hatia (08646) on October 27 and November 3.

The Weekly Puja Special trains include Patna – Secunderabad (03281) between October 27 to November 10 and Secunderabad – Patna (03282) between October 29 to November 12.

The special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Seating coaches.