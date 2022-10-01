SCR to run 10 special trains for festive season

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the festive season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run ten special trains between various destinations.
The Dasara and Diwali weekly special trains include Hatia – Ernakulam (08645) on October 24 and 31, Ernakulam – Hatia (08646) on October 27 and November 3.
The Weekly Puja Special trains include Patna – Secunderabad (03281) between October 27 to November 10 and Secunderabad – Patna (03282) between October 29 to November 12.
The special trains consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Seating coaches.