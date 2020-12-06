South Central Railway travel advisory to passengers, train timings revised

The SCR informed the passengers that subsequent to introduction of regular special trains and festival special trains, the train timings have been revised for most of the passenger train services due to operational reasons.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has advised the rail passengers to check and verify the revised train timings pertaining to their rail journey well before their commencement of journey either with Integrated Enquiry No.139 or National Train Enquiry System (NTES) website or IRCTC website or by approaching authorised person in the nearby reservation counter/railway stations.

The SCR informed the passengers that subsequent to introduction of regular special trains and festival special trains, the train timings have been revised for most of the passenger train services due to operational reasons.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, the SCR said there were changes in timings at starting station or enroute stations or destination station for some of the train services originating/terminating in the zone or passing through the zone.

Also, passengers travelling by these special trains have to adhere to health protocols such as wearing masks, use hand sanitisers, follow social distancing norms as prescribed the central and state government from time to time. Health advisories in this regard could be accessed on the websites of either IRCTC (www.irctc.co.in) or state governments concerned.

