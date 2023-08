South Korea detains 192 individuals for online murder threats

Yonhap News Agency reports that police have apprehended 192 individuals connected to the posts, with 20 of them formally arrested.

By IANS Updated On - 12:26 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Seoul: Police in South Korea have apprehended 192 people for posting online murder threats of copycat crimes since a fatal stabbing incident in Seoul a month ago, officials said on Monday.

During the month since the incident on July 21, in which a man wielding a knife killed one person and injured three others near Sillim Station, 431 online murder threats have been detected, according to the National Office of Investigation.

Of the apprehended, 90 people, or 41.7 per cent, were minors, including children under the age of 14 who are not subject to criminal prosecution, the office said.

On August 17, an 11-year-old elementary school student was referred to the Seoul Family Court’s juvenile division after posting a threat the day before to carry out a stabbing at a concert in Seoul.