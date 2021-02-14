Southern Methodist University, a pioneer in research & arts

SMU is also home to one of the most esteemed dance programmes in the United States, offering both conservatory dance instruction and liberal arts education.

Founded in 1911, Southern Methodist University is a research-oriented higher learning institution in Texas, with campuses in Dallas, University Park, and Highland Park. Academics at SMU is divided into seven schools; Business, Humanities & Sciences, Law, Engineering, Arts, Theology, and Education. Among the top universities in Texas, Southern Methodist University is a moderately selective institute that offers admissions to 109 Bachelor’s degrees, 120 Master’s degrees, 32 doctoral-research degrees, one doctoral-professional degree, and one specialist degree.

SMU’s nearly 12,000 diverse, high-achieving students come from all 50 states and 90 countries to take advantage of the University’s small classes, hands-on research opportunities, leadership development, community service, international study, and innovative programs. It has hosted world leaders and dignitaries like several former US Presidents, Stephen Hawking, and His Holiness Dalai Lama among others as speakers on the campus in various University programmes.

SMU is also home to one of the most esteemed dance programmes in the United States, offering both conservatory dance instruction and liberal arts education. Part of the course is an extensive visiting artists programme, allowing students to work with leading figures in the field. Science programs form an active part of a study at SMU, and an example of the pioneering research performed is the investigation by the Department of Biology into membrane proteins that can ‘thwart’ chemotherapy treatment after recurrences of cancer.

The SMU campus consists of 131 buildings fashioned in Georgian architecture. Two of the most prominent buildings on the campus are — the Meadows Museum and the George W Bush Presidential Center. The Meadows Museum is an internationally renowned museum exhibiting Spanish art. The George W. Bush Presidential Centre has a library, a museum, and an institute. The other buildings include academic buildings, labs, bookstores, schools and colleges, auditorium, stadium, residential facilities, and dining halls. The schools and colleges on the campus offer full-time, part-time, and professional programmes.

SMU ranks among the top 20% best national universities by US News & World Report (2021) and first among Dallas-area universities. The Princeton Review ranks SMU as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education in ‘The Best 386 Colleges’ and among its ‘2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region.’ College Factual (2021) ranked SMU among the top 5% Best Nationwide Colleges and top 3% Best Texas Colleges. The publication counts SMU alumni among the top 5% in pay for graduates across a range of fields. College Factual rankings are highly focused on outcomes, including graduation rates, high salaries for graduates, and low student loan default rates. In PayScale’s 2020-21 College Salary Reports, SMU ranks in the top 19% of Best Colleges Based on Salary Potential, and the top 7% of colleges with the highest-paid graduates.

The university has a list of notable alumni that includes Gerald Alley, CEO of Con-Real; Harry W Bass, founder of Vail Resorts; Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO of AT&T Business Solutions & International; John J Christmann IV, Chairman and CEO, Apache Corporation; David B Dillon – Chairman and President of Kroger Corporation; NASA astronaut Donald Holmquest; forensic anthropologist Clyde Snow, Geothermal scientist Andres Ruzo, Hollywood actor Amy Acker, Opera singer and stage actor Craig Timberlake, famous actor Jane Mansfield, novelist Debora Coonts; public speaker and author Clifton Taulbert, film producer Cale Boyterm filmmaker Tsui Hark, TV writer David Hudgins, and actress and model Jordann Ladd.

