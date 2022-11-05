Southern States advised to plan in advance for power demand for summer, rabi

Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Hyderabad: Southern Regional Power Committee chairperson D Prabhakar Rao has advised all Southern region states to plan well in advance for the ensuing summer and rabi season.

Presiding over the 44th Southern Region Power Committee meeting in Kochi on Saturday, Prabhakar Rao, who is also the Chairman and Managing director of TSTRANSCO & TSGENCO, stated that since peak demand of Southern Region during the ensuing summer and rabi season was expected to be around 65 GW, States should plan well in advance duly considering the previous year’s constraints faced by the entire nation during the same period due to acute coal shortage, sudden outages and non availability of power in exchange.

Prabhakar Rao informed that the Southern Region has met peak demand of 60,876 GW on April 1 this year, as compared to all India peak Demand of 2,12,000 MW. He suggested that in view of large scale development of renewable energy, the additional transmission network has to be planned very meticulously with utmost coordination among Central Transmission Utility (CTU), Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and all States for achieving the ultimate objective of optimum inter-state transmission network.

He further stated that there was an urgent need to move towards automation of load generation balance using ancillary services, smart grids, tightening of frequency band and integration of battery storage systems to live grid, foolproof communication systems in the power sector is highly essential.

The Member Secretary, SRPC Asit Singh, CMDs of State utilities of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Puducherry participated in the meet.