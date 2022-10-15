Southwest monsoon vigorous in TS, Hyderabad to witness rains over weekend

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: With the southwest monsoon being vigorous over the State, the next two days could have rains lashing the city. Light to moderate rainfall is forecast till October 18 and the weather prediction models issued by India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predicted a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the north Andaman sea and neighbourhood on October 18. It would move west northwestwards towards west-central and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal becoming a low-pressure area around October 20.

On Saturday, till 5 pm, Serilingampally received the highest rainfall of 4.8 mm followed by Hayathnagar (3.8 mm), Kukatpally (3.3 mm), and Asifnagar (2.8 mm).

Owing to moderate to heavy rain since the beginning of October, Hyderabad has till now recorded 147 mm of total rainfall with a departure from the normal touching 89.3 mm. Due to the incessant downpour that has been lashing the city for the last several days, the water bodies are receiving heavy inflows. Musi has been receiving abundant water inflows being released from the reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Almost all districts including Adilabad, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Siddipet, and Warangal witnessed heavy to very heavy downpours leading to reservoirs brimming with water.

On Saturday, the water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,789.50 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 ft. The water level at Himayat Sagar was recorded at 1,763.15 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet.

Also, authorities lifted 22 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar Project on Saturday morning and the total discharge of water through the lifted gates were over four lakh cusecs. The water level in the project touched 589 feet as against the full reservoir level of 590 feet. The current water storage in the project was recorded as 310.5 tmcs as against a gross storage capacity of 312 tmcs.