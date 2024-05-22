SP holds meeting with tendu leaf traders and contractors

He advised them to ensure that no loss was caused to tribal people who depend on tendu leaf collection and to take due care while moving in the agency areas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 09:07 PM

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju held a meeting with tendue leaf traders and contractors from Maoist affected areas on Telangana-Chhattisgarh borders. He enquired about the problems faced by them from Maoists.

He advised them to ensure that no loss was caused to tribal people who depend on tendu leaf collection and to take due care while moving in the agency areas.

Also Read Karimnagar: SRR college principal wins Indian Icon Award

The SP asked the traders and contractors to inform police if they have any information about the Maoists.

If anyone directly or indirectly supports the Maoists strict legal action would be taken against them, he warned.