Karimnagar: SRR college principal wins Indian Icon Award

A Delhi based organization, Vandana and GCCR Council, announced the award to Ramakrishna for his contribution to higher education for the last 25 years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 06:56 PM

Collector Pamela Satpathy presenting the award to SRR College principal Dr. K Ramakrishna in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: SRR Government Arts and Science College, Karimnagar, principal Dr K Ramakrishna has been awarded with ‘Indian Icon Award-2024’.

Ramakrishna, who has been working as lecturer as well as principal at various government colleges in Telangana, published many anthologies of poems and books on higher education. He had also received both state and national level awards.

Collector Pamela Satpathy appreciated Ramakrishna for winning the award.