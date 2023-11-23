Space for AP govt offices identified in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Vijayawada: The buildings for government offices in Visakhapatnam have been identified.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Thursday issued orders basing on a report submitted by the panel set up for the purpose.

According to reports, the panel has identified the camp offices for ministers and officials in the Millennium Towers at Rishikonda. The A and B towers would be used for review meetings of the Chief Minister and ministers.

While the departments which have buildings of their own would house the offices of the concerned ministers and secretaries, the rest would be located in the Millennium Towers, it is said.

In all, the panel has identified 2.27 lakh sft government buildings and lands of which Millennium Towers alone has 1.75 lakh sq ft of office space.