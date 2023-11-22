Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023
Visakhapatnam: Eight school children injured in auto-lorry collision

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:07 AM, Wed - 22 November 23
Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: Eight school children sustained injuries after their auto-rickshaw collided with lorry while they were en route to school on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred near the Sangam Sharat theatre in the city.

According to initial reports, the auto-rickshaw was carrying the children to school when it collided with lorry. The impact of the collision caused the auto-rickshaw to overturn, leaving the children injured. More details are awaited.

