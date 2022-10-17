Spamming too many good morning messages can get your WhatsApp account banned

Published: Updated On - 04:53 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Hyderabad: WhatsApp has banned over 23.2 lakh accounts in India from August 1 to 31. This includes about 10 lakh accounts that it banned before users reported them.

Spamming with too many `good morning’ messages, forwarding unverified information and overusing the WhatsApp broadcast list are among the reasons for an account getting blocked. To help keep users safe on the platform, the messaging platform in its India Monthly report said it applies spam detection technology to spot and take action on accounts engaging in abnormal behaviour.

Should you forward that message?

WhatsApp has created a label for all forwarded messages. It limits the number of times you can forward messages. This is to encourage users to rethink hitting the send button. If you do not know the source of the message, do not forward it.

Avoid bulk messages

Don’t bulk message, auto-message, or auto-dial using WhatsApp. WhatsApp uses machine learning technology and reports from users to detect and ban accounts that send unwanted automated messages.

Use broadcast lists with care

Messages sent using a broadcast list will only be received when users have added your phone number to their contact list. Frequent use of broadcast messages may lead to people reporting your messages, and WhatsApp will ban accounts that are reported multiple times.

Respect boundaries

You should get permission from contacts before you add them to a group. If you add someone to a group and they remove themselves, honour their decision. If a contact asks you to stop messaging them, you should remove the contact from your address book and refrain from contacting them again.

Communicate with known contacts

Only send messages to those who have contacted you earlier or have requested you to contact them on WhatsApp. Publishing falsehoods and engaging in illegal, defamatory, intimidating, harassing behavior and the like violate the terms of service. If you think your account was banned without a valid reason, email WhatsApp or tap request a review in the app. A six-digit registration code will be sent via SMS when there is a request for review in the app.