Special dashboard to report recruitment progress: Telangana CS Shanti Kumari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari said a special dashboard would be set up to report progress of the recruitment process in the State and would be reviewed accordingly.

At a high level meeting on the recruitment process here on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary said 17 notifications pertaining to 17,285 jobs were issued by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

Preliminary tests were also been completed for some posts, while written tests for Group II, III and IV notifications would be completed by the end of July, officials said at the meeting.

Written tests for all notifications to be filled up by the Public Service Commission would be completed by the end of November.

The Telangana Police Recruitment Board had issued a notification for 17,516 posts. Preliminary examination was already conducted while the written examinations would be completed in April and appointments would be made in September.

The Chief Secretary informed that nearly 10,000 posts would be filled by the Medical and Health Service Board by August. The recruitment process for 10,000 posts would be completed by September through the Telangana Residential Educational Recruitment Board, she said.