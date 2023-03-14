TSPSC issue: Bandi blunders in attempt to corner State government

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay blundered big time in his attempt to corner Telangana government over TSPSC exam paper leak issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay blundered big time on Tuesday in his attempt to corner the State government over the TSPSC examination paper leak issue, after he tweeted an OMR sheet claiming it to be that of an accused, Praveen, saying that he had got the highest marks, while in reality, the same candidate had failed even to qualify.

Soon after Sanjay tweeted accusing the BRS government of messing around with the lives of unemployed youth, Twitterati began dissecting the OMR sheet that he had tagged along with the tweet. They pointed out that candidate with hall ticket number 2041824796 did not qualify as mentioned in Sanjay’s tweet.

“Question papers of all TSPSC exams are leaked to KCR Team ! Here is OMR sheet of A1 Accused Praveen, TSPSC secretary’s PA, who got highest marks in Group1 prelims. Yet again BRS Govt is messing around with lives of unemployed youth. Chairman & all members shud be terminated,” (sic) Bandi had alleged in his tweet.

Question papers of all TSPSC exams are leaked to KCR Team ! Here 👇is OMR sheet of A1 Accused Praveen, TSPSC secretary’s PA, who got highest marks in Group1 prelims.

Yet again BRS Govt is messing around with lives of unemployed youth. Chairman & all members shud be terminated pic.twitter.com/1IwYipbnxj — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) March 14, 2023

Sanjay’s attempt to peddle falsity to confuse unemployed youth is also proved with the fact that none other than the candidate can check his OMR sheet and that too with the original key, as the TSPSC follows the system of multiple jumbling of questions and answers too. This means no two candidates will get the same question number and the answer sequence will also be different.

Responding to his tweet, a Twitter user @BharathMBNR shared the provisional list of hall ticket numbers of candidates picked up for the Main Examination.

“Hall ticket number: 2041824796. That particular number is Not in qualified candidates list..” he said, adding that for a disqualified candidate, to know the score, one would have to check against a key. “Where is the KEY?” he asked.

Hall ticket number: 2041824796 That particular number “Not in qualified candidates list” 🤡🤡

Disqualified candidate, to know the score you have to check against KEY. Where is the key? https://t.co/1X1vDgd5a7 pic.twitter.com/9JccAF9wTQ — MBR (@BharathMBNR) March 14, 2023

Another Twitter user Shravani tweeted: “Sir, with all due respect how can you decide his marks based on just his OMR. Everybody has unique question paper and answer order is different from master key. So 103 marks from which key exactly” (sic)

sir with all due respect how can you decide his marks based on just his omr. everybody has unique question paper and answer order is different from master key. so 103 marks from which key exactly? — shravani (@shravani0888) March 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Twitter user @SK_jalsa tweeted saying that “Even after checking with the key, only 32 are found to be correct,” thus deflating the BJP State chief’s claims.

Also Read Nine suspects in TSPSC exam paper leak case remanded to judicial custody