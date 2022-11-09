Special drive to enroll new voters in Khammam district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

Khammam: The district administration would launch a special drive to enroll new voters and to make corrections and deletions in the voters list, informed the district Collector VP Gautham.

Speaking to the media along with additional Collector N Madhusudhan here on Wednesday he informed that as per the directions of Election Commission of India draft electoral rolls was published on Wednesday as part of Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls.

Objections and claims on draft electoral rolls would be received till December 12 beginning on Nov 9. Eligible citizens have to use form-6 for enrolling themselves as new voters, form-7 for objecting inclusion or seeking deletion of name in electoral rolls and form-8 for correcting particulars entered in electoral rolls, Gautham explained.

The applications could be submitted at the local tahsildar offices or electoral registration offices (EROs). On Nov 26 and 27 special camps would be held at booth level offices (BLOs) where all concerned officials would be available, he noted.

The Collector suggested that if all the intermediate second year students enroll their names now they could get voting right in the next elections. There were 341 polling stations in Khammam Assembly constituency, 289 in Palair, 268 in Madhira, 252 in Wyra and 289 polling stations in Sathupalli constituency, he informed.

The citizens could register their names online on nvsp.in, voterportal.eci.gov.in and using voter helpline app. As the elections were scheduled to be held next year all eligible voters have to check their names in electoral rolls, Gautham added.