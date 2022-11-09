IT officials conduct raids on private hospitals in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 9 November 22

A staff scurries off at Belief Hospitals as IT officials conducted searches in the hospital in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Income Tax (IT) officials have conducted raids on three private hospitals in Khammam city on Wednesday.

The raids were conducted simultaneously at Belief Hospitals and Rohith Test Tube Baby Centre located on Wyra road and at Sri Ram Kidney Hospital at Nehru Nagar in the city. The hospital premises were closed to the public while the IT officials conducted searches in the hospitals.

Sources said the income tax officials searched for documents related to financial and business transactions of the hospital managements and were said to have seized some documents.

The raids, which started in the afternoon hours, were still going on.