Special focus on Chennur constituency: Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Minister Prashanth Reddy inaugurates a bride on Nizambad-Jagdalpur national highway at Kishtampet village in Chennur mandal on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that a special focus was laid on Chennur Assembly constituency for developing it on many fronts. He along with government whip Balka Suman laid foundation stone to developmental works in different parts of Chennur segment on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering, Prashanth Reddy assured that all support would be extended to grow the constituency. He stated that the constituency was earmarked the highest funds in the state. He cited granting of Rs 1,658 crore for creation of the proposed Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme which would realize the long cherished dream of the farmers.

The minister further said that the Telangana government was implementing many innovative schemes that could not be found anywhere in the country. He stated that the country was now looking at the state. He requested the public to protect the government which was known for its hard work and dedication. He urged them not to trust statements of Opposition parties.

Heaped praises on Suman

Prashath Reddy heaped praise on government whip Balk Suman for growing Chennur Assembly constituency on many facets. Suman was taking the constituency ahead with the spirit shown during the Telangana movement. He remarked that Suman brought more funds to his constituency than any other legislator in the state.

The minister termed Suman as the greatest man for achieving Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme to be created at an estimated cost of Rs 1,658 crore. He opined that names of both Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Suman would remain in the annals of history of the constituency for constructing the irrigation project and fulfilling long pending demand.

Suman said that a bridge on Nizamabad-Jagdalpur national highway at Kishtampet village in Chennur spending Rs 3 crore and another across Tutunga stream in Kotapallimandal constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore were inaugurated. He stated that the woes of people dwelling in Edulabandam, Sirsa, Pullagam, Royyalapalli, Algama, Janagama and Venchepalli would be ended with the advent of the bridge at the stream.

MLC Dande Vittal, MLAs Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah, Collector Bharathi Hollikeri and officials of various departments were present.