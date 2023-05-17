Special measures to check accidents on highways in Jangaon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Collector Shivalingaiah addressing the road safety meeting on Wednesday.

Jangaon: District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has directed officials to take special measures to prevent accidents on national highways in the Jangaon district. Addressing a review meeting on road safety here on Wednesday, he said that most accidents in the district are caused by motorists coming in the opposite direction and crossing the road violating the traffic rules.

He stressed the need for setting up speed breakers, zebra crossings, signboards and CCTV cameras at strategic locations on national highways. He also asked the officials to remove troublesome mulberry trees and repair check dams and small culverts on the roads.

The most dangerous areas were Jangaon town, Nellutla flyover, Mondrai, Pembarti, Chagallu, Chinna Pendial, Karunapuram, Station Ghanpur, Pallagutta, and Raghavapur. In these areas, there have been numerous accidents involving motorists driving the wrong way or crossing the road, he said.

“The Road and Buildings Department, Panchayat Raj , National Highways department, municipal, police, transport department, RTC, 108 staff and allied departments should work in tandem to identify accident prone spots along the roads and take measures to prevent accidents. There is a need to educate RTC drivers about road safety rules,” the Collector said.

