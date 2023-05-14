Jangaon Collector instructs officials to ensure increase in groundwater levels

The officials in Jangaon were tasked with explaining the schemes introduced by Telangana government to raise awareness about the need to increase groundwater levels

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Jangaon: District Collector Ch Shivalingaiah has instructed officials to take measures to increase groundwater levels in the district.

Ahead of the visit of a Jal Shakti Mission delegation this month, the Collector held a review meeting on Sunday and stressed the importance of providing the visiting team with details about the water management programmes in the district, including checkdams, ponds, repairs, and the involvement of various departments such as agriculture, forest, horticulture, irrigation, and groundwater conservation through the national rural employment guarantee scheme.

The officials were also tasked with explaining the schemes introduced by the State government to raise awareness about the need to increase groundwater levels. He also directed officials to keep ready information on facilities being implemented for the public.

