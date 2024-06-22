Special photo exhibition on International Day of Yoga at Salar Jung Museum

The event was marked by presence of Nageshwar Rao, Account Officer, and Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, BJP Telangana Former State Spokesperson. Ghanashyam Kusum and R B Naik, the curators of the Eastern block of the museum were also present at the event.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: In celebration of International Yoga Day, a special photo exhibition was inaugurated at the Salar Jung Museum.

Highlighting the importance of Yoga, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri said, “Yoga is a practice that connects the body, breath, and mind. It uses physical postures, breathing exercises, and meditation to improve overall health. Yoga was developed as a spiritual practice thousands of years ago. Today, most Westerners who do yoga practice it for exercise or to reduce stress.”

The exhibition features a collection of photographs that illustrate various Yoga postures and the history of Yoga. It aims is to educate visitors about Yoga’s ancient origins, its contemporary benefits, and its evolution into a global health practice, promoting cultural heritage and wellness practices.

Industrial Machinery and Engineering Exhibition ‘INDOMACH’ kicks off at Hyderabad’s Hitex

Hyderabad is hosting the three-day B2B Industrial Machinery & Engineering Exhibition, IndoMach, is being held here at Hall No.3, HITEX Exhibition Center in the city.

T Kumagai, COO & Director, Koike Cutting and Welding India, inaugurated the exclusive industrial exhibition on machine tools, automation, robotics, welding, electrical and industrial and engineering products, and showcasing engineering products and services, heavy and light machines, a press release said.

This year’s IndoMach exhibition is having over 200 exhibitors from across India and abroad and is showcasing over 750 live machinery and has over 900 reputed national and international brands.

During the three days of the weekend, the exhibition is likely to have a footfall exceeding 18,000 visitors from pan India, especially from South India and parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Orissa states. Over 12,000 visitors have pre-registered for the event. The entry to the expo is free.