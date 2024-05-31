Special teams comprising revenue, police formed to curb diversion of seeds: Adilabad SP

Alam said that special teams comprising both revenue and policemen were constituted to control unauthorised diversion and storage of the cotton seeds at 36 warehouses across the district.

Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam inspects a warehouse of seeds in Adilabad on Friday.

Adilabad: Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam has formed special teams to curb illegal diversion storage of cotton seeds and carry out surprise inspections in mandal-wise outlets. He along with officials of the agriculture department inspected several warehouses of the seeds here on Friday.

Speaking to newsmen, Alam said that special teams comprising both revenue and policemen were constituted to control unauthorised diversion and storage of the cotton seeds at 36 warehouses across the district. He checked details of the seeds stored in the warehouses by speaking to staffers. He told them to record information such as date, time, dispatch and import of the seeds.

He said check posts were created at Shankarguda, Anandpur, Pipperwada, Laxmipur and Ghanpur villages to prevent smuggling of the seeds from neighbouring Maharashtra into Adilabad.

He stated that every vehicle entering Adilabad would be thoroughly scanned.

A special intelligence system was established to check spurious cotton seeds by conducting reviews with officials at regular intervals.

He urged the farmers to share information relating to spurious cotton seeds with the police.

Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, I town Inspector K Satyanarayana, his counterpart from II town Ashok were present.