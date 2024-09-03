Police, GMR foundation in collaboration with Raksha organises job mela in Adilabad

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest said that the drive was conducted as part of community policing. He advised the job-seekers to explore the employment opportunities in the private sector and to achieve financial empowerment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:15 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: Police in association with GMR foundation and Raksha organized a job mela for the convenience of unemployed youth here on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam was the chief guest of the event. Around 300 candidates attended the mela.

Speaking on the occasion, Alam said that the drive was conducted as part of community policing. He advised the job-seekers to explore the employment opportunities in the private sector and to achieve financial empowerment. He said that the selected candidates would be recruited as security guards after undergoing a month-long training.

Additional SP (Operations) B Surender Rao, Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, Inspectors B Sunil Kumar, Karunakar, K Phanidhar, Srinivas and many other officials were present