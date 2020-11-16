Special wing for water bodies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A special wing will be set up for protection and conservation of water bodies in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said.

During a review meeting with the officials from municipal department on Sunday, Rao said the government is coming up with an action plan on water bodies and nalas in GHMC limits along with areas inside Outer Ring Road.

He said a special wing headed by one of the chief engineers from the Irrigation department and a special commissioner from GHMC is being set up to specially protect the water bodies from encroachments and also take up conservation activities.

Bringing in more coordination between departments, a task force with officials from HMWSSB, HMDA, Revenue, Irrigation department, will be set up for the development of lakes and nalas.

The Minister said tougher laws will be incorporated on encroachments of lakes and nalas in the new GHMC Act and instructed the officials to take up a detailed study on all the lakes and nalas in GHMC limits, keeping in mind the damage caused by the recent floods in Hyderabad and neighbouring municipalities.

He asked the officials to study the strengthening and stabilizing of the bunds and the municipal officials to closely work with the irrigation department to take up the study.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Principal Secretaries Arvind Kumar and Rajath Kumar were present at the meeting.

