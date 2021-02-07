Speed up Malkapet reservoir works: Smita Sabharwal

She examined the lining, surge-pool, pump-house works of Malkapet reservoir constructed as part of Package-9 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS)

Rajanna Sircilla: CMO Secretary Smita Sabarwal instructed officials to speed up the works of Malkapet reservoir and complete the under tunnel, surge-pool and pump house works at the earliest. She examined the lining, surge-pool, pump-house works of Malkapet reservoir constructed as part of Package-9 of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Smita Sabharwal along with district collector D Krishna Bhaskar, Engineer-in-Chief Nalla Venkateshwarlu, irrigation expert Penta Reddy and superintendent engineer Sudhakar visited the tunnel. Later, she discussed the progress of works with officials and contractors at the reservoir.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMO Secretary wanted the officials to take steps to complete 80 meter lining works on every day basis. Instructing officials to continue work round-the-clock, she wanted them to complete stone pinching of all bunds of the reservoir by April end. Besides the dry run of second pump by April, she directed them to complete all the remaining works by May end. Further, she instructed the officials to monitor the ongoing works constantly and expedite the works by camping at the site until the pipeline and pump house works are completed.

Smita Sabharwal informed the officials concerned and the contractors that the Chief Minister was constantly monitoring the progress of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. She instructed the collector to resolve land acquisition and other revenue related issues immediately. She also discussed about the implementation of Mission Bhagiratha and other issues with the officials concerned.

Additional collector Satyaprasad, assistant collector Rizwan Basha Sheaik, RDO Srinivas Rao and others were present.

