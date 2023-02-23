Gangula, Sabharwal review Karimnagar development

Minister along with Secretary to the Chief Minister Smita Sabarwal conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the development of Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

BC welfare minister, TS planning noard vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, CMO CMO secretary Smita Sabarwal inspecting Manair River Front works in Karimnagar on Thursday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said Karimnagar would emerge as a beautiful town once the Cable Bridge and Manair River Front projects were completed.

The Minister along with Secretary to the Chief Minister Smita Sabarwal conducted a review meeting with officials to discuss the development of Karimnagar town here on Thursday.

Comparing the Manair River Front (MRF) project to the Sabarmati River front project, the Minister said major companies were coming forward to establish hotels and aquariums in as part of the MRF project. The upper and lower promenades of the project could withstand even heavy floods.

Sabarwal said the development of the historic Karimnagar town was possible with coordinated efforts. Instructing officials to reduce the height of medians, she advised them to take measures for the convenience of passengers.

Advising officials to plant trees in residential localities and to develop parks, she also asked officials to ensure public toilets in the main centres of the town.

Karimnagar would emerge as a beautiful town once the IDOC, integrated market and other developmental works were completed apart from turning into a tourism spot with the MRF project, she said.

Earlier, they inspected the ongoing work on the MRF and the Integrated District Offices Complex. TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Collector RV Karnan, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, SUDA Chairman GV Ramakrishna Rao and others were present.