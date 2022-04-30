Speed up processing of Dalit Bandhu applications, Kothagudem Collector tells officials

Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Collector Anudeep D speaking at District Industrial Promotion Committee meeting in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to take steps for the speedy processing of applications submitted for setting up units under Dalit Bandhu in the district. He chaired the District Industrial Promotion Committee meeting here on Saturday. He informed that clearance for 31 industrial units was given of the 35 applications submitted by prospective entrepreneurs from March 15 to April 30.

Durishetty called an applicant over phone on whose application certain objections were raised by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) officials and told him to upload the application on TS-iPASS portal again with relevant documents. All required clearances were given to 18 industrial units worth Rs 30.16 crore. After the units became functional around 174 people could get employment. If any of the application was rejected or objections were raised over it competent authorities have to create awareness among the applicants and help them in submitting the applications again, the Collector said.

He examined the status of applications submitted in the district on Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TS-iPASS) portal. He directed the officials to submit proposals to the government for granting Rs 10 lakh subsidy to 32 units sanctioned under Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs Incentive Scheme (T-PRIDE ).

Durishetty advised the officials to ensure that units being set up under Dalit Bandhu to be innovative. Setting up similar units by the beneficiaries could lead to certain problems, hence the beneficiaries have to be educated in that regard.

