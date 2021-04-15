SpeedForce FA emerges champions in HFC Football League

Sayeed Lahmadi scored a brace for the winners that sealed the trophy for them

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Speedforce Football Academy defeated Blitz FC 2-1 to emerge champions of the HFC Mini Hyderabad Football League – III.

Sayeed Lahmadi scored a brace for the winners that sealed the trophy for them.

Earlier in the semis, SpeedForce downed Invincibles FC while Blitze FC got the better of Zodiac FC.

Mohd Ahtesham from SpeedForce Football Academy won the Golden Boot award for his 19 goals in the league. His teammate Ibrahim Alkatheri was declared the Golden Ball winner for the tournament and while Blitz FC’s Vishruth Pulluru took the Golden Glove award.

Hyderabad FC’s director of football Sujay Sharma, HFC assistant coach Thangboi Singto presented the trophies to the winners.

