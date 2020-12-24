SpiceJet ties-up with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo for storage

As part of this association, SpiceXpress–the cargo arm of SpiceJet envisions providing a solution for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:33 am

Hyderabad: SpiceJet signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), the cargo division of GMR Air Cargo & Aerospace Engineering (GACAEL), for providing a seamless service to all vaccine manufacturers in the region.

As part of this association, SpiceXpress–the cargo arm of SpiceJet envisions providing a solution for vaccine delivery, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network. SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry Covid–19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment.

Under the MoU, GHAC will provide available required space on priority for SpiceJet’s vaccine shipments besides training its personnel along with the airline for specific customer requirements. SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters including wide-body aircraft at Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments.

Vaccines hub

Hyderabad, which is already at the centre stage of India’s Covid-19 vaccine development programme, is expected to be a key hub in the manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine both domestically as well as globally. The association between SpiceJet and GHAC will aid the manufacturers in the region by ensuring seamless delivery of the vaccine.

Ajay Singh, CMD, SpiceJet said, “Delivering Covid-19 vaccines safely not just within India but across the globe is a task we are fully committed to. With strong partners and our capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures of up to -40°c, we feel that we are fully prepared to assist in the biggest vaccination drive in the history of mankind.”

Capacity building

SpiceJet has recently partnered with Om Logistics and signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Snowman Logistics. With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations.

SpiceXpress recently introduced a new specialised service called Spice Pharma Pro, which has the capability to transport extremely sensitive drugs, vaccines, blood samples and medicines in controlled temperatures ranging from -40°c to +25°c.

Besides, the airline also offers other benefits such as a network of warehouses equipped with deep freezers to enable change of cool packs and ground vehicles and containers to help transport sensitive cargo.

SpiceJet has operated 11,800 cargo flights since the lockdown began and carried around 93,500 tonnes of cargo. Since 2018, SpiceJet has developed the capability of providing door-to-door deliveries to over 12,600 pin codes across India.

