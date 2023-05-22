Sports are essential for students’ overall growth, development: Jagadish Reddy

Minister said students should not confine themselves to academic activities and take up sports as it helps in their overall development

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: Stating that sports are essential for students’ overall growth and development, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said every child should take up some kind of sports as it plays an important role in improving mental health and well-being.

Speaking after inaugurating the CM Cup-2023 at the Mekala Abhinava Stadium in Nalgonda District on Monday, the Minister said students should not confine themselves to academic activities and take up sports as it helps in their overall development. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao insists in inculcating the spirit of sportsmanship in children, he said.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaya Yadav, legislators Kancharla Bhupal Reddy and N Bhaskar Rao and others were present.