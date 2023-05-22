Puvvada inaugurates CM Cup-2023 in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the CM Cup-2023 organised under the aegis of the Khammam Municipal Corporation here on Monday.

Sports events like archery, volleyball, kabaddi and football were started. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said the Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam was developed with all the amenities and facilities for the players. Once there was only one office building and an empty ground in the stadium. Now it was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to offer the best training to the local sportspersons to help them to excel at state and national events.

Facilities such as skating rink, turf wicket for cricketers and sand track for athletes were developed at the stadium besides three tennis courts with synthetic surface and gallery. Sportspersons should make use of the facilities and excel in their sports, Ajay Kumar said.

He presented mementos to the players who won at mandal level events and came to participate in the district level games. District Collector VP Gautham, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier and others were present.