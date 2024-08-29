Sports Authority of Telangana honour Esha, Nikhat

SATG honoured State’s rifle shooter Esha Singh and boxer Nikhat Zareen, presenting them with cheques of Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 11:51 PM

Esha Singh (middle) receives a cheque for Rs 5 lakh at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: On National Sports Day, celebrated on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Gachibowli Stadium hosted exhibition hockey matches for junior and sub-junior boys and girls. Highlighting the day, the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) honoured State’s rifle shooter Esha Singh and boxer Nikhat Zareen, presenting them with cheques of Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

