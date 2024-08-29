Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
Home | News | Sports Authority Of Telangana Honour Esha Nikhat

Sports Authority of Telangana honour Esha, Nikhat

SATG honoured State’s rifle shooter Esha Singh and boxer Nikhat Zareen, presenting them with cheques of Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 August 2024, 11:51 PM
Esha Singh (middle) receives a cheque for Rs 5 lakh at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: On National Sports Day, celebrated on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, Gachibowli Stadium hosted exhibition hockey matches for junior and sub-junior boys and girls. Highlighting the day, the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) honoured State’s rifle shooter Esha Singh and boxer Nikhat Zareen, presenting them with cheques of Rs 5 lakh each in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

 

