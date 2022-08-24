Sports minister Srinivas Goud lauds para athlete Lokeshwari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:05 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud lauded para athlete K Lokeshwari at his office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

She clinched a silver and bronze medal in S-37 category shot put and discus throw respectively in the recently concluded 4th National Open Pata Athletics Championships in Bengaluru.

Minister hoped Lokeshwari to win more laurels and make State and the country proud in future.

Rajendar Nagar MLA Prakash Goud, K Vasudeva Reddy, chairman of Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation, coach Venu and others were present at the event.