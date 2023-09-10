Spouses of G20 leaders get glimpse of Indian culture at ‘Roots and Routes Exhibition’

Akshata Murty, wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, visits National Gallery of Modern Art during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: As leaders from across the world attended the G20 Summit at the newly-built international convention and exhibition centre – Bharat Mandapam – at Pragati Maidan, spouses of various world leaders were treated to special delicacies and were taken on a guided tour at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Saturday.

The art exhibition themed “Roots and Routes” organized under the Ministry of Culture explored India’s civilizational heritage, ethos, and interconnectedness. “Roots and Routes Exhibition” at NGMA was specially organised for G20 leaders’ spouses. They really enjoyed it and liked the whole exhibition; they were interested to know about all India’s ancient heritage, paintings, art, coins and the Amaravati stupa, which show the royal character,” a senior official who accompanied the guests told ANI.

“They liked everything because all the artwork is very precious and unique,” he added.

“During the tour, they also asked questions about the Brahmi script, inquired about the grammar of the Sanskrit script of India, Astyadhayi and showed a great interest in Laila Majnu’s love story,” the official said, adding, that the foreign guests also took interest in learning more about the royal chariot,” he said.

The exhibitor and curator told the visitors how hard they had been preparing for the last nine months to present the best pieces of art from different states. Spouses of G20 leaders appreciated the artwork done by them, said the official.

Apart from all the antiques that they saw in the national capital, the wives of the G20 foreign leaders also enjoyed Indian delicacies during lunch, which comprised a variety of foods from all different Indian states.

On the first day of the summit, a unique cultural experience was also set up for the spouses of world leaders. The event took place at Jaipur House, followed by an enlightening tour of an exhibition showcasing artefacts at the NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art), official sources told ANI.

“First ladies from Turkiye, Japan, the UK, Australia, and Mauritius, among others, visited the exhibition at the NGMA (National Gallery of Modern Art),” the source said.

The G20 leaders’ spouses also witnessed the tapestry of India’s modern art while global leaders attended the G20 Summit.