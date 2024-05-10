People should exercise their right to vote fearlessly: Kothagudem SP Rohith Raju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 08:26 PM

SP B Rohith Raju participated in a flag march conducted in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju participated in a flag march conducted, in the wake of Lok Sabha polls, from Laxmidevipalli market yard to post office centre here on Friday.

The SP said that tight security arrangements have been made in all the polling stations across the district so that all the people could cast their vote on May 13 without fear. All measures were taken to ensure that the elections would be held in a peaceful environment without any untoward incident.

Flag marches were being organised under the supervision of the police in all parts of the district to instill confidence in the people. Strict action would be taken against anyone who disturbs the law and order, he warned. Around 200 officers and staff participated in the flag march.

Trainee ASP Vikrant Singh, Kothagudem DSP Abdul Raheman, Paloncha DSP Sathish Kumar and CRPF Inspector Raju took part in the flag march.