Austrian hardware company ‘Blum’ opens its experience centre in Hyderabad

"This modern facility offers direct access to our furniture fittings. We have over two decades of presence in India, and we remain committed to innovation and excellence," Patni said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 May 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: Austrian hardware manufacturer Blum in partnership with Space Interior India launched its experience centre in Gachibowli here on Friday.

With this, customers will have direct access to their high-quality products including advanced drawer systems, hinges, lift systems, and seamless motion technologies for modern living spaces. The centre was inaugurated by Blum India Managing Director Nadeem Patni and Space Interior India Director Sekhar Raju, along with Regional Director Asia Pacific Maarten de Vries.

Visitors can expect to engage with interactive displays and receive expert guidance on the workings of their innovative solutions. With a strong emphasis on customer service, Blum aims to empower not just homeowners, but also interior designers and industry professionals.

The family-owned company, which has multiple production sites in Europe, delivers to furniture manufacturers in over 120 countries. Their national headquarters is located in Mumbai with over 59 franchise stores across the country.