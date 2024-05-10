Elaborate arrangements in place for LS polls in Mancherial: Collector

Fourteen polling stations were classified as Maoist-affected ones, which would be under the protection of Central armed forces. The voting at these stations would be webcast, besides being under CCTV surveillance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls in the district.

He along with DCP Ashok Kumar addressed the media here on Friday. Santosh said 741 polling stations were identified in Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur Assembly constituencies that were part of the Peddapalli Parliament segment reserved for SC.

Additional EVMs were arranged to handle emergency situations if the machines developed technical snags.

He said the polling stations were equipped with basic amenities including fans and ORS sachets in view of the scorching heat conditions in the district. Efforts were also being made to enhance polling percentage in the polls. Ashok Kumar said three companies of CRPF and BSF were allocated to the district.

Striking forces too would be available to tackle trouble in every mandal. Drone-camera based surveillance would be in place to keep a watch on the voting. Wine shops would remain closed while distribution of liquor was prohibited.