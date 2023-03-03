| Springsree 2023 At Nit Warangal To Be Held From April 7 To 9

Springspree is the grandest cultural fest which is being held since 1978, it will be conducted from April 7 to 9 on the NIT Warangal campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Warangal: Springspree, an intercollegiate cultural event held annually by NIT Warangal, will be conducted from April 7 to 9 on the campus here.

It is the grandest cultural fest which is being held since 1978. Over 50 events are held during this year’s event.

The launch of the theme of the fest is scheduled for March 6. NITW Director Prof NV Ramana Rao and other officials will attend the launch of the theme.