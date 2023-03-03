3D printing equipment inaugurated at NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:33 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

NITW Director NV Ramana Rao at the inauguration of 3D printing equipment on campus on Friday.

Warangal: Director, NIT Warangal, Prof N V Ramana Rao inaugurated the 3D printing equipment installed at Additive Manufacturing Lab, Siemens Centre of Excellence, on the NITW campus here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Siemens Centre of Excellence would have all 18 labs ready and would be open to train students from different engineering institutes. The equipment along with the software was valued at Rs 65 lakh.

The equipment can create products that are functional and can avoid the assembly that lies in the manufacturing process. First, the product is designed using the 3DSprint software and then the printing of the product is made and then the product will undergo cleaning using wax remover.

The equipment can be of immense use to not only research students but also to entrepreneurs who want to build prototypes. Siemens Centre of Excellence is funded by Siemens as part of a MoU. As per the MoU, 18 labs will be installed at the Centre to train over 30,000 students in three years.

CEO of Siemens Centre Prof L Krishnanand, and others were present.