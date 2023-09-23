Spy Kids: Armageddon stays true to the Robert Rodriguez franchise

In this season of revamps, the Spy Kids franchise is not far behind. Its advantage over the other major franchises is that it is on OTT. Spy Kids: Armageddon stays true to the Robert Rodriguez franchise and sure keeps the entertainment goal of kids in place.

To the uninitiated, the story basically revolves around a small family. Dad Terrence Tango (Zachary Levi) and Mom Nora Torrez (Gina Rodriguez) are spies who reluctantly keep the secret from their kids Tony (Connor Esterson) and Patty (Everly Carganilla).

Like most parents, Terrence and Nora ensure that their screen time is limited. Like most kids, Tony and Patty find ways to sneak in gadget time. A new videogame Hyskor is out in the market and a good enough pretext for Tony and Patty to sneak in a little bit of screentime. Rey Kingston aka the King (Billy Magnussen) gains access to Armageddon (an access key to all systems in the world). Nora, however, divides the key into two and starts a cat and mouse chase.

Now it is up to Tony and Patty to save the world.

Director Robert Rodriguez makes a comeback after more than a decade. He stays true to his creation and ensures it is the kids who walk away with the

meaty roles. It’s refreshing to see Zachary Levi on screen without the muscle popping bodysuit of Shazam. He is no novice in entertaining kids. Gina

Rodriguez looks fresh in a non-Jane the Virgin role. She too is no novice when it comes to entertaining kids.

Billy Magnussen knows his limitations and ensures he doesn’t overdo what is required. It would be unfair to comment on the performances of Connor and Everly. They are kids and seem to enjoy themselves on screen.

Surprisingly, writers Robert Rodriguez and Racer Max fail to script the punch. Virtues like not cheating, compassion, and hard work are dealt with

superficially. The graphics of the videogame could have been a tad better.

Robert plays tribute to his The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in the movie by making the climaxes similar.

In comparison in the franchise, it is surprisingly Armageddon that has a slight upper hand. Not too many gadgets are shown, contrary to the franchise.

This reboot offers a good platform for the future outings, if any.

I would go out on a limb and comment that not building on this platform would be detrimental to the entire franchise. This 108-minute outing offers a little for everyone. Given the short duration if nothing it ensures that time does not make an undue demand on the viewer. A good example of like it or leave it.

— Abhinav

