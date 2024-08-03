SR University confers honorary doctorate on actor Tanikella Bharani

The chancellor Varada Reddy lauded actor Bharani for his achievements in the film industry and as a playwright

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 August 2024, 08:18 PM

Tanikella Bharani

Warangal: SR University, Warangal, conferred honorary doctorate to actor-writer Tanikella Bharani here on Saturday at its second convocation, where as many as 1089 degrees and medals to rankers were presented.

The ceremony which was attended by Cyient founder chairman Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy was presided over by the university chancellor A Varada Reddy.

The chancellor Varada Reddy lauded actor Bharani for his achievements in the film industry and as a playwright. Having appeared in over 750 films, the actor demonstrated his ability to embody a wide array of characters, from comedy to serious and intense roles, he said.

Mohan Reddy in his address shared his journey as a successful entrepreneur and advised students to have unwavering and relentless perseverance along with gratitude for those who paved the way for their success.

He lauded SR University’s consistency in achieving success through strong industry partnerships and innovative teaching practices. He wanted students to embrace innovation, harness technology and cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset.

The university vice chancellor Prof. Deepak Garg informed that the university was offering 17 bachelor’s programmes, 16 master’s and 18 doctoral programmes in computer science and artificial intelligence, engineering, business, agriculture, science and humanities.

As part of global partnership the university has collaboration with Microsoft for B Tech (computer science) and with top 500 universities worldwide for B Tech (artificial intelligence).