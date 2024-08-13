Sravan wins Porche Golf Tournament

Sravan Adusumilli won T Golf Foundation’s Porsche Golf Tournament at The Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Hyderabad on Tuesday.
Naveen Gullapalli finished the runner-up in the championship. In the member category, Jiyeon Kim emerged as the winner, with Kyoungbok Lee as the runner-up.
The tournament featured a range of competitive categories, highlighting the exceptional talent and skill of both Porsche owners and club members. Dr NRN Reddy, founder of T Golf Foundation, expressed sincere gratitude to Porsche management for organizing the event.
Results: Porsche Owner Category: Winner: Sravan Adusumilli, Runner-Up: Naveen Gullapalli; Member Category: Winner: Jiyeon Kim, Runner-Up: Kyoungbok Lee.