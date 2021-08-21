Sreeja impresses on return to action at WTT Contender

Hyderabad: Returning to action after a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, State paddler Akula Sreeja impressed with her performance in the recently-concluded WTT Contender in Budapest.

The 23-year-old Hyderabad paddler stunned higher-ranked players en route to quarterfinals where she went down to Manika Batra in a close fight. Ranked 150 in the women’s category, Sreeja defeated 78-ranked Swedish Linda Bergstrom 3-2 in the first round. She then stunned 53-ranked Barbora Balazova from Slovakia 3-0 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Becoming the first Indian to enter the quarterfinal of the WTT Contender, which was introduced in March in Doha, she then faced India’s top paddler Manika Batra, who is ranked 60 in the world, for a place in semis. Sreeja took 2-1 lead and was on the verge of an upset victory when she led 9-3, two points from victory, in the fourth set. However, she lost the match 2-3.

Speaking from Czech Republic, Sreeja revealed that she went into defensive mode with victory in sight. “It is a bit disappointing to lose the match after being in commanding position. She has been in the top league and playing tournaments continuously, including the Olympics. When I was two points away from victory, she went all out as she had nothing to lose. I was on the defensive side and started playing safe for the two points. I should have played an attacking game,” she regretted.

She, however, said that she was very happy with the way she performed. “It is a good tournament for me as I am playing my first tournament in two years. I didn’t have any match practice and hence didn’t have any expectations. I wanted to give my best and implement what I did in practice. The first win (against Linda Bergstrom) in the main draw gave me a lot of confidence. She is a defensive player and we don’t have players like her in India. Winning against her boosted my confidence. The match against World No. 53 Barbora too was a good result as I played her for the first time. I have seen a few videos of her match and went in with a rough idea. But I just reacted to the situation and won 3-0.”

The quarterfinal finish will help her jump in rankings and the Hyderabadi is eager to play more tournaments in Europe. “This result will improve my ranking. We are also planning to play in leagues in Europe. That would help my game and improve and understand the conditions which are crucial to succeed in the international circuit.”

Sreeja will compete in ITTF Czech International Open and then awaits for a confirmation to play in WTT Star Contender in Doha.

