Sreenidhi Academy rout HFF at Youth Football League

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: Sreenidhi Academy crushed HotFut Flamingos 17-1 in the U-12 category of the 3rd Apollo Tyres Hyderabad Youth Football League held at Begumpet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the U-14 category, United Studz FC recorded a big win as they thrashed Offside Academy 11-0.

The tournament was kicked off in the city where a total of 21 teams are vying for the top honours.

Results: U-14: HotFut Dominators drew with Little Stars B 2-2, Sreenidi Academy bt Little Stars A 4-1, Little Stars B bt HotFut Predators 6-1, Sreenidi Academy drew with HotFut Dominators 3-3, HotFut Predators bt Little Stars A 5-1, Abbas Union bt Focus School 4-3, USFC bt Sky Kings 5-2, Sky Kings bt Offside Academy 7-0, USFC bt Offside Academy 11-0; U-12: HotFut Thunders bt Focus School 4-0, Sky Kings FA bt HotFut Thunders 3-2, Sreenidi Academy bt HotFut Flamingos 17-1, Treasure FA bt HotFut Galacticos 5-2, Sreenidi Academy bt HotFut Galacticos 7-0, Little Stars FA btTreasure FA 9-1, Little Stars FA bt HotFut Flamingos 9-0, Abbas Union bt Focus School 9-0, Abbas Union bt Sky Kings FA 4-1.