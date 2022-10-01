Tennis: Raheen bags top honours at TPL Talent Day event

Hyderabad: Raheen Taranum bagged top honours in the U-18 girls category of the Tennis Premier League Talent Day Event held at the LB Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Raheen defeated Sama Chevika Reddy 10-2 in the summit clash. She was also adjudged as the best player of the tournament and awarded a cash prize of Rs 30,000. She will represent Finecab Hyderabad Strikers in the upcoming 4th Tennis Premier League scheduled to be held from December 7 to 11.

Vishnu Vardhan, an international tennis ace from Hyderabad said, “It is great to be back here at the LB Stadium where my tennis journey began. Watching the young players play on the court was very reminiscent of me. I believe we saw some elite boys and girls that I believe can make it to the top of tennis. The Tennis Premier League’s Talent Day initiative is a great opportunity for these youngsters to get recognised and learn from some of the elite players and coaches in the sport.”

Brijgopal Bhutada, owner of the Finecab Hyderabad Strikers, Nevil Alagiya, owner of the Chennai Stallions, A Venkateshwar Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State and others present at the event.