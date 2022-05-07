Sreenidi Deccan get the better of Punjab FC

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club defeated RoundGlass Punjab FC 2-0 in their Hero I-League 2021-22 Championship Phase match on Saturday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

The first chance of the match came in the fourth minute after Robin Singh’s clever pass from a throw-in found Kean Lewis in space inside the penalty area. However, the winger’s volleyed shot went just wide of the target. Sreenidi Deccan took the lead in the 17th minute through Louis Ogana. Kurtis Guthrie almost made it 1-1 four minutes later after Aakash Sangwan found him with a cross from the left flank. But, his headed effort was inches wide of the goal’s frame.

RoundGlass Punjab FC continued to push for the equaliser but at half-time, the score was 0-1. In the 42nd minute, goalkeeper Jaspreet Singh also did well to keep out a header with a fingertip save. The attacking pressure continued to flow for RoundGlass Punjab FC, but Sreenidi struck against the run of play as Ogana scored from outside the penalty area with 20 minutes left.

Guthrie had another shot saved in the 81st minute as the match drew to a close with the score 0-2 despite a late surge from RoundGlass Punjab FC.