Sri Chaitanya students attend NASA ISDC Conference in Texas

The conference is held every year for the participants of the Space Settlement Contest conducted by the National Space Society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 101 students of Sri Chaitanya Techno School, successfully completed their United States tour and attended the NASA ISDC Conference held from May 22 to June 4 at Dallas, Texas. The conference is held every year for the participants of the Space Settlement Contest conducted by the National Space Society.

This year, Sri Chaitanya School topped the contest with 729 prize winning students from 54 awarded projects. In NASA’S NSS Space Settlement Contest 2023, around 25,000 students participated from different schools in India and only 105 students got the opportunity to attend the ISDC Conference and among them, 101 students are from Sri Chaitanya School.

Not even one student participated in ISDC from any other school/organization from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu other than Sri Chaitanya School, said a press release. Seema, Academic Director congratulated all the winning students, their parents, teaching and non-teaching staff who attended ISDC Conference.