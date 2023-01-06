Sri Chaitanya School creates hat-trick world record; presents 100 math tables in 100 minutes

Sri Chaitanya School created a hat-trick world record by presenting math tables from 1 to 100 within 100 minutes.
Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya School created a hat-trick world record by presenting math tables from 1 to 100 within 100 minutes. Over 2,000 primary and pre-primary students from 73 branches in 10 States who participated through 400 zoom links presented math tables from 1 to 100 within 100 minutes and achieved a place in the World Book of Records on Thursday.
The event was monitored, tested and recorded by the World Book of Records – London and a certificate was presented. Sri Chaitanya Schools academic director Seema said the success has been only possible due to the hard work of students and teachers. Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions founder-chairman Dr. BS Rao congratulated children who created the world record and their parents for encouragement.