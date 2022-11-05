Sri Lankan Food Festival at Novotel HICC till Nov 13

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:16 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Chef Anura, hailing from the Island country, is all set to cast his gastronomical spell on the guests while showcasing the truly rustic and authentic flavours of the Island during the 10-day festival.

Hyderabad: Throughout years of colonisation and influence from other countries, Sri Lanka has adapted its food culture into a blend of different curry concoctions and tasty dishes.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is hosting a Sri Lankan Food Festival till November 13, in collaboration with Chef Anura Lenora at Food Exchange.

Sri Lankan cuisine is among the most diverse cuisines and offers a beautiful blend of authentic tastes and aromas. The cuisine has a rich history, which combines different curry concoctions, seafood, and many delicious dishes made with authentic spices.

The cuisine has its roots in a strong local culture as well as the colonial influences of the Portuguese, the Dutch, and the British who came for Sri Lanka’s famed spices and tea. South Indian and Malay traders have also left an impact on the food of Sri Lanka.

The Chefs at Novotel have brought forward the idea of hosting this food exchange to placate our taste buds with food that explodes with flavour.

“It is our pleasure to host the Sri Lankan food festival and explore the intricately interwoven cuisine that travels from our neighbourhood country. Chef Anura Lenora, a Sri Lankan cuisine specialist, along with our team of chefs has crafted the menu to include traditional dishes with a modern touch with an aim to revive the recipes that might have elapsed over time,” said Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel-HICC.

The food extravaganza will provide a huge variety of exotic Sri Lankan food spread, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like ‘Morunga Maluwa’, ‘Alanibithi Curry’, ‘Elawalu Cutlet’, ‘Kukul Mas Roti’, and much more.

Special sweet dishes such as the ‘Sago Thalapa’ (sago pudding), ‘Kiri Topi’, ‘Pol Dosi’ (coconut Sweet), and ‘Carota Kavum’ (Carrot cake) will also be served during the festival.